State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,728 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $14.83 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $634.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

