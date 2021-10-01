Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $676.20 million, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

