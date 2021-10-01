Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.