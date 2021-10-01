State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 36,100 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 254,413 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

