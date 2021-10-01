Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $5,456,518.28 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45.

STMP stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.48.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

