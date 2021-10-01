IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $158.61

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.61 and last traded at $159.11, with a volume of 9514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

