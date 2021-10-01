Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.