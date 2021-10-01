FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 5.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.77. 474,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,119,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

