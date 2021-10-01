Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 over the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

