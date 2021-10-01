Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

OCDX opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

