ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

