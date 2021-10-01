Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.