Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 4.3%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 475,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics.

