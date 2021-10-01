Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 95.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Vivendi alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.