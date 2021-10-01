Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 235.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRYIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.