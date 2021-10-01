Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 235.9% in September

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 235.9% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRYIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

