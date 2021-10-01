Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TYIDY stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.