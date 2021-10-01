Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 146.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.