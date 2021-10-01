Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

