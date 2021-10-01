Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.