Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

