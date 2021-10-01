Paul S. Vasington Sells 20,362 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ST opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,132,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

