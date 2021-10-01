HC Wainwright Increases Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $8.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

