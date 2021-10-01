Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$330.00” Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $330.00 price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

FedEx stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.20. FedEx has a one year low of $219.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

