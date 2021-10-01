Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Raised to $20.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MANU opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Manchester United by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

