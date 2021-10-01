Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

