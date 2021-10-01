Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,605 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

