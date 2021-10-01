Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,458 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

