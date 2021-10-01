Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

HWC opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

