Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,760 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1,673.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

