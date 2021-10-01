The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,735 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $29,854,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

