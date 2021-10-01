BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHC opened at $75.04 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

