Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONTX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

ONTX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

