Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

IRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRNT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

