Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $182.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average is $187.20.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

