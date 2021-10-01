Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

