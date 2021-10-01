Robert W. Baird Upgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Outperform

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
