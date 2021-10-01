Robert W. Baird Upgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Outperform

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

