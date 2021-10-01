Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,209.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,365.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,489.03. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $437.01 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after acquiring an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.