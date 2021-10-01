Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

