Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.