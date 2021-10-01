Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Hold

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

