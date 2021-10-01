Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.54. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

