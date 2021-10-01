Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PWCDF opened at $33.10 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

