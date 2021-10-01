Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 700 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 171.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 101.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vroom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 68.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,296,000 after acquiring an additional 584,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.