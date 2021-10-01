Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

