CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

