Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $52,000 Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 572.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

KXI stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

