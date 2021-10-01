Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,316 shares of company stock worth $2,162,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

