Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $48,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

SJR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

