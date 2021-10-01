Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EVRI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

