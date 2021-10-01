Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 51,294 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 51,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,318,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Generation Bio stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

